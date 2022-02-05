Governor Hope Uzodimma has admonished the Imo council of elders on the need for unadulterated leadership and development in the state

Speaking on the security challenges in the state, the governor charged Imo elders council to speak up against evil

Governor Uzodimma also vowed to prosecute perpetrators of insecurity in the state and ensure they face justice

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Saturday, February 5 assured Imolitese that the state will not be overwhelmed by insecurity.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Imo State Elders Council, the governor said that his administration would continue to put measures in place to ensure that peace within the state is sustained.

Governor Uzodimma charged the elders to speak up against evil in the state. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Collectively we will defend ourselves from these agents of destabilization, we must work together to save the state. I can't do it alone.

“What happened in Imo state if not for God, would have been terrible, the implementation of the White Paper was our greatest undoing that saw the state being unleashed by criminals who milked the state dry.

“We came and agreed that our looted assets must be recovered and that we are doing.

“As a government, we will not relent in doing the needful, security-wise, to make Imo state a choice destination for all including outsiders, all persons inciting violence, insecurity through words and actions would be made to face the law.

“We must all come out and speak against the lies, propaganda being peddled against the state. I would want to sincerely appreciate the galaxy of personalities here who in the open, have continuously sided with the truth.’’

The governor also urged the elders' council to protect Imo in the best interest of Imolites in their respective domains.

He further called on them to be alive to their responsibilities and be part of the checks and balances of the democratic system which he said his government has allowed to thrive.

He added:

“No government will seize lands, acquire the general wealth of the people, loot the treasury because if he’s challenged but all these happened in the past because no one challenged him.”

Hope Uzodimma inspects large cache of arms recovered from unknown gunmen in Imo

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has extolled the Imo anti-kidnapping squad command based on its contributions to the enforcement of peace and security in the state.

The commendation came as Governor Uzodimma visited the Imo state police command's anti-kidnapping squad on Friday, February 4.

The governor thanked them for dismantling camps of 'unknown gunmen' recovering caches of illegal firearms used to create unrest and kill innocent citizens of the state.

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma recently declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng.

According to the governor, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

