The APC has informed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state to get ready for a showdown ahead of the 2023 general elections

The new chairman of the ruling party in the state during his swearing-in ceremony, disclosed plans are underway to reclaim Oyo

Meanwhile, Makinde had earlier visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to discuss various salient national issues

The new chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state, Chief Isaac Omodewu, vowed to reclaim the state in 2023 from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he said, the journey has begun.

He made the vow on Monday, February 7, while being sworn in as the new chairman of APC in Oyo at the Oke-Ado APC secretariat, Ibadan, following his ratification by the leadership of the party in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that Omodewu pledged to religiously preserve the legacies of the late party leaders, who were former governors, Late Lamidi Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi and Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Governor Makinde visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence, on Thursday, February 3rd. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Omodewu also promised to unite every member of the party and to lead APC to victories in the 2023 general election.

He said:

“My main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections.”

Governor Seyi Makinde has noted that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians need a vibrant and energetic leader to take on the herculean task of leading them.

The Oyo state governor on Tuesday, January 25, admitted that the job of overseeing the affairs of a whole nation like Nigeria is really tough, hence he advised presidential aspirants who are in their 70s to seriously consider what they are going in for.

Makinde also appealed to the people of Oyo and fellow citizens to choose only persons with stamina to deliver when the time comes.

Recall that Makinde had wished Asiwaju Bola Tinubu well in his quest to become the president of Nigeria.

While wishing Tinubu well, the Oyo state chief executive noted that he wants the best for Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He made the comment when Tinubu visited him over the demise of three prominent Oyo citizens. In the last few weeks, the state has lost one of its former governors, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two prominent traditional rulers – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje.

Source: Legit.ng