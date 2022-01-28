PDP and APC, Nigeria's two major political parties are getting ready to battle for the Ngor Okpala constituency seat in Imo state on February 26

This is an opportunity for former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the opposition to show his dominance in his home ground

The Ngor Okpala seat was declared vacant after Tochi Okereke, the former lawmaker, absconded without attending plenary for months

Imo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are getting ready to test their political strength in Imo state next month.

The Nation reports that the strength and capacity of the two major parties will be tested during the Ngor Okpala state constituency bye-election scheduled to take place on February 26.

According to the publication, this is an opportunity for former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP to show his dominance in his home ground.

The upcoming bye-election also gives the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma of the APC a chance to challenge the dominance of the opposition in the senatorial district.

Imo speaker declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant

In an earlier report by The Cable, the Ngor Okpala seat at the Imo State House of Assembly became vacant following the continued absence of Tochi Okereke, the elected member that represented the constituency.

Okereke was reported to have “abandoned” his post since the beginning of the year which compelled the speaker, Kennedy Ibe to declare the seat vacant.

Ibe said the former Ngor Okpala representative failed to attend the sittings of the chamber for a long period.

The Ngor Okpala lawmaker has been absent from proceedings for more than one-third of the total number of days the since Ninth Imo State House of Assembly was inaugurated back in 2019.

