A Nigerian woman sparked a debate by stating that single men have no reason to invest in women they aren’t married to

She shared her views on Facebook, explaining that unless a man is simply being kind, he should not be investing in a woman who is not his wife

Many reacted after she explained the reason for her assertions, making her post go viral on social media

A Nigerian woman, Evelyn Nneka Obasi, sparked reactions after she spoke about single men.

She said that single men have no reason to invest in ladies they weren’t married to.

Woman shares why men shouldn’t invest in ladies who are not their wives. Photo: Evelyn Nneka Obasi

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she explained the reasons for her assertions, sparking debate from netizens.

Her Facebook post read:

“Unless you are just being kind. As a single man, you have no reason to be investing on a woman you are not married to. Her family should still be playing certain roles before you come into the picture.

“No woman should give you all her burden in the name of love or dating. The being "kind" part is as a human being. You should withdraw when entitlement sets in. Don't overdo for a woman because you plan to marry her. She was living before you came into the picture. That should continue till even inside the marriage.”

Woman speaks on why men should not invest in women that are not their wives. Photo: Evelyn Nneka Obasi

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s assertion on relationships

Arise Shine said:

"Dem go hear? There are many guys out there paying ladies monthly salary.. I don't know if they weren't love at home."

Ediset-Abasi Ime Effiong said:

"Women have proven to be undeserving of men's kindness. personally, if i have my powers, I'd magically make all men to be stonehearted to women."

PeeJay said:

:If you just wanna be kind, please start from your family members and people who won’t feel entitled to it. Most men are only kind to women."

Evans Ahanotu said:

"Simple. However, if you have excess and dishing out to indigent ones without attachment, that's okay too. Because I do, not because I have excess however. A 5k here and there could make a difference."

Agada Moses-Love said:

"That's just it. Just be kinda but don't expect anything from a woman. This way you will be guarding your sanity. In short, no matter how kind I may try to be; I can't give a lady a life that I haven't tried to give my sisters. I can't be empowering a stranger, when my own sisters would be begging to eat droplets of grain. God forbid!!!"

Ladies share their relationship experiences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng