A social media critic has sent a message to Peter, Paul, and Jude Okoye of the defunct Psquare group

The man in a video explained why the Nigerian brothers should learn from the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

The social media critic's advice to the Psquare brothers has, however, triggered mixed reactions

Oriretan Honour has sparked mixed reactions with his advice to Peter, Paul, and Jude Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group.

Oriretan, while reacting to the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, appealed to the Psquare brothers to make peace with each other.

Legit.ng reported that 28-year-old Portugal international died in a car accident while traveling with his brother, Andre.

In a video that has gained massive reactions on Facebook, Oriretan Honour said,

"This is to the Psquare brothers especially Peter Okoye and those that care to listen, look at what happen to Diogo Jota, him no know say him go kpai, ask your self today Peter, if you kpai today God forbid, who you think say go bury you na your friend abi your wife, no, na your family. Na this same people wey you dey quarrel with. We don't pray for it to happen, no body know when him go kpai but all this fame, money and cars, wey you dey use brag will be useless after, that is why you have to make peace with your siblings and your family."

The video of Oriretan Honour's advice to Psquare brothers is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peter Okoye shared a video of his mansion's new look as proof of his financial capability amid a new drama with his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

Reactions trail man's advice to Psquare

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Oshio Bash said:

"Many people are too foolish, this guy just bring in a good messages not just for p- square but to everyone one, some foolish one's still comment against him, thank you bro."

Oluseye Dairo commented:

"What you are telling them is short is that life is too short. In this one you are wise mr unwise. But I know their pride won't let them learn from this."

Joe James said:

"Shut up,mumu.man people they think of what to make of life you are worrying for dead bodies,are you normal?"

Sunday Akinnadeju wrote:

"This boy just refused to have sense. Na Paul need that advise pass. Paul is the one talking rubbish. Peter has little or no problem. Peter and Jude are the problem."

Chukwu Buikem said:

"So inside three of Dem na peter u use do example, instead of using the three, wise up bro."

Uba Kelvin reacted:

"Guy peter need to arrest u and ur papa."

Liverpool mourns Diogo Jota

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool football club expressed shock over the death of their forward, Diogo Jota.

The English Premier League club, in a statement via their website, said they received the news with sadness ahead of next season.

Liverpool revealed that they will not make any statement and respect the privacy of his family, friends, and teammates.

