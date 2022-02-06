The former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has expressed his thoughts on the zoning of political offices in Nigeria

A former governor of Jigawa state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has faulted zoning of political offices.

The Punch reports that Lamido who made this disclosure during an interview with BBC Hausa, declared that he doesn’t support the idea.

Lamido argued that zoning of political offices has been counter-productive, adding that such should be put aside for now.

Despite the stance of his party on zoning, the former governor stated that the welfare and unity of Nigerians should take centre stage.

He went on to note that instead of talking about zoining, discussions should be held on how best to build Nigerians and how to ensure unity among the people.

Lamido said as a national politician, he is ready to support whoever is a capable candidate regardless of religion or ethnicity.

He said:

“I don’t care whether such person is a Muslim or Christian, a Hausa or Angas or Yoruba. If he is capable, bring him on. We should forget about this zoning issue because where has it taken us positively as a country?”

Nigeria is not ready to drop zoning system

However, in nother report by Nigerian Tribune, Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant of the PDP saod Nigeria is not yet ripe to drop the zoning system.

Ohuabunwa explained that given the country’s level of political development and ethnic diversity dropping the zoning arrangement would not be a good idea for now.

He went on to note that PDP’s constitution recognized the imperative of the rotational clause in the effort to ensure equity and justice for the constituent parts of the country.

