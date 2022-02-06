One of the groups drumming support for Bola Tinubu to become president, the R-WIN-WIN Movement, has declared that he is the best candidate for the position

The group has urged the APC and all Nigerians not to be distracted in their search for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor

Speaking during an interactive discourse, Engr. Rabi’u Suleman Bichi noted that Tinubu already has money and therefore would not steal public funds

Kano state - The R-WIN-WIN Movement has once again declared its support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, during its interactive discourse on Tinubu 2023, in Kano, said the former Lagos state governor should fly the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reports.

Tinubu already enjoys the support of some northern bigwigs like former Borno governor, Shettima. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Keynote speaker Engr. Rabi’u Suleman Bichi, who is the executive chairman, Policy Strategy, Implementation and Evaluation Directorate, Government House, Kano, said:

“The national leader of the party (APC) should show us the way and fly the ticket. A leader is one who knows the way, and one who knows the way should lead."

Bichi disclosed that the event which was held at Hajjo Event Centre, Audu Bako Way, Kano, under the chairmanship of Auwal Abdu Dankano, was to discuss Buhari’s successor.

According to him, Tinubu is the man for the job as he will build on Buhari’s laudable projects and policies.

He stated:

“That person is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The former Lagos governor will rescue Nigeria because he thinks ahead. He brought this government to power in 2015; a change Buhari tried for 12 years without success until Tinubu formed an alliance with him."

Bichi believes Tinubu is made already and won't rely on or steal public funds, saying:

“Tinubu worked in foreign oil company. They born him with money and he grew up with money, so he cannot steal public funds."

Why we joined Tinubu Support Organisation

The R-WIN-WIN Movement spoke in Kano simultaneously as a former commissioner for commerce and industry in Ondo state, Akin Akingbesote, declared that he and many others joined the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) to ensure that the presidential ambition of Tinubu becomes a reality.

Akingbesote expressed optimism that Tinubu would win the clinch the APC ticket owing to the large number of support he enjoys, The Nation reports.

He declared that the former governor was the only candidate with the capacity to win the 2023 election for the ruling party.

What God told me about Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, a popular cleric, declared that Tinubu “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran who is the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos said the APC chieftain is one of the few people that have the capacity to restore hope and transform the nation as president.

The Lagos-based pastor, in a statement titled The mind of God for Nigeria, said he received the revelation after serious intercessions for the nation.

