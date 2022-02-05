The APC in Lagos has lampooned the PDP for offering its governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The party in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Seye Oladejo warned the PDP against such a move

The Lagos APC also advised the state governor to remain focused on his job and ignore the opposition party

Lagos - The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to desist from offering its governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The ruling party in a statement released on Friday, February 4 and seen by Legit.ng, described as laughable the PDP’s offer to the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is rumoured to be gearing up for a second term as Lagos state chief executive. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Source: Facebook

The party’s statement came in response to a comment by the immediate past spokesperson of the PDP in Lagos, Gani Taofik, that the party is ready to receive Sanwo-Olu if he decides to defect from the APC.

Part of the statement released by Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo read:

‘’While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passer-by is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration, and comatose state of Lagos state PDP should not be lost on all and sundry.

‘’The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to re-contest for another term.

‘’As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos state.

‘’We wish to warn the opposition PDP to desist from its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail, and arms – twisting strategies for political advantage.

‘’Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move, which will be made known in due course to all Lagosians.’’

2023: Sanwo-Olu speaks on second term as Lagos state governor

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu recently said Lagosians will know what they will be missing if his administration is not allowed a second term.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday, January 28, Sanwo-Olu said his government is trying to do its best and meet the expectations of citizens and also finish his first term in a strong position.

He, however, added that when the time comes, he would ask questions, consult stakeholders on what they want and the way forward before speaking on whether he will re-contest.

2023: Lagos APC reiterates support for Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the APC in Lagos has dismissed concerns over Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's age, educational qualification, and source of wealth.

There have been a series of allegations against the former Lagos state governor in the public space after the declaration of his ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential poll.

The Lagos state chapter of the APC, however, charged those kicking against Tinubu's presidential ambition to be democratic and provide facts rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.

Source: Legit.ng