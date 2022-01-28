Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu seems to be very confident that he will be re-elected for a second term by Lagosians

The Lagos state governor gave a hint of his thoughts regarding his second term ambition during a live TV programme

Sanwo-Olu says it will make sense for residents of the mega city to allow his administration stay in office for another four years

Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said Lagosians will know what they will be missing if his administration is not allowed a second term.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, January 28, Sanwo-Olu said his government is trying to do its best and meet the expectations of citizens and also finish his first term in a strong position.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is confident that his administration will get a second chance from Lagosians. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Asked by Chamberlain Usoh, one of the anchors of the programme if he is interested in a second term, Sanwo-Olu said when the time comes, he would ask questions, consult stakeholders on what they want and the way forward.

His words:

“I will ask, I will consult. Citizens, how do you see it? These are some of the things; that’s how you get it down. Try and finish very strong. You know when it is time for us to do all the politicking we will do it.

“I think we are doing a very good job if I dare say so. I think the citizens know what it is they will be missing if they don’t let us continue to wrap up all the things we are doing.”

Nigerians react to Sanwo-Olu's live interview on Channels TV

The interview of the Lagos state governor has been generating comments on Twitter as he is one of the trending topics on the micro-blogging site.

Micheal Akanji wrote:

“Sanwo Olu is basically the best governor we currently have in Nigeria, man is doing wonderfully well.”

Enetomhe Stephen wrote:

“Being competent at what one does is great but being able to communicate effective with those who are interested in one's competence is a serious added advantage. Sanwo Olu's mouth sells his performance in office more than anything.”

Phillips Tunde wrote:

“Sanwo-Olu is a brilliant administrator with a leash round his neck, without the leash Sanwo can make lagos Dubai. Just my opinion.”

Source: Legit.ng