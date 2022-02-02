The spokesman of the APC in Lagos state, Seye Oladejo, has advised former Governor Ambode against joining the PDP

Oladejo said the PDP had already promised another person its governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 elections

The APC scribe added that anyone who gets the PDP's governorship ticket in Lagos is certain of failure

Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has advised the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, against joining the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Punch reported that the publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos state, Seye Oladejo, said this on Wednesday, February 2, while reacting to claims by the PDP that the former governor was free to join the opposition party.

The APC in Lagos has advised former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode against defecting to the PDP. Photo credit: @AkinwunmiAmbode

Oladejo said the PDP had made it clear that Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor would be its governorship candidate in the next poll.

He said Ambode should therefore not be deceived by the dubious ways of the opposition party.

He was quoted to have said:

“I think the PDP is idle and the PDP is just promising people. How many governorship tickets do they want to give out? Haven’t they promised the ticket to Jandor? So they are now reaching out to Ambode?

“One would expect that Mr Akinwunmi Ambode would know better than to dance to the tune of deceit in the PDP. What is the PDP’s record in governorship elections in Lagos State? Anyone who gets a PDP ticket is certain of failure.”

