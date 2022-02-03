Ganiu Taofik, a chieftain of the PDP, has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has the chance of being re-elected in 2023

However, Taofik noted that this possibility is hinged on the condition that the Lagos governor decides to defect to the PDP

Taofik, a former PDP spokesman in Lagos, boasted that the opposition party in the state is the best platform for good governance

Lagos - If Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is interested in retaining his office in 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will give him the party's ticket provided he defects from the All progressives Congress (APC).

This was the offer of Ganiu Taofik, a chieftain of the opposition party, on Thursday, February 3, when he spoke in an interview with Punch.

The PDP chieftain said Sanwo-Olu will be given the party's ticket if he defects from the APC

Taofik who boasted that the PDP gives the state the best platform for governance, said Lagosians have confidence in the ability of the party to deliver.

He cited the recent defection of Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) from the ruling party to buttress his argument.

His words:

“Recently, we had a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Olajide Adediran aka Jandol, decamp with his group, Lagos4Lagos, into the PDP. This is because they have confidence and they have seen that the PDP is a better platform.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu probably could have done 100 per cent more than he has done if he were not to be in the APC because it is a structural thing; the PDP in Lagos has a controlling leadership for sanity, morality and service delivery but what they have in the APC is a selfish leadership. That is why Governor Sanwo-Olu cannot do more than what he is doing.

“If Governor Sanwo-Olu is checking to have a ticket to recontest, we will give him the opportunity to contest the primary election in the PDP like every other aspirant. Everybody has a level playing field in the PDP, unlike the APC where nobody can become a councillor without the leader’s support..."

