The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its party chairpersons across 34 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Cable reports.

The inauguration of the states' chairpersons was organised by the caretaker committee of the APC on Thursday, February 3, at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Represented by John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC), Mai Mala-Buni was visibly absent at the inauguration ceremony.

In addition, two major states in the northern region of the country - Kano and Sokoto - were excluded from the process.

Although there are insinuations that crisis and court cases in both states could have played a major role in the exclusion, the party is yet to make its reasons public.

Below is the full list of chairpersons for APC in various states of the country and FCT

1. Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia)

2. Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa)

3. Augustine Ekanem (Akwa Ibom)

4. Basil Ejike (Anambra)

5. Babayo Misau (Bauchi)

6. Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa)

7. Augustine Agada (Benue)

8. Ali Dalori (Borno)

9. Alphonsus Eba (Cross River)

10. Omeni Sabotie (Delta)

11. Stanley Emegha (Ebonyi)

12. David Imuse (Edo)

13. Omotosho Ayodele (Ekiti)

14. Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu)

15. Nitte Amangal (Gombe)

16. Macdonald Ebere (Imo)

17. Aminu Gumel (Jigawa)

18. Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna)

19. Muhammed Sani (Katsina)

20. Abubakar Kana (Kebbi)

21. Abdullahi Bello (Kogi)

22. Sunday Fagbemi (Kwara)

23. Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos)

24. John Mamman (Nasarawa)

25. Haliru Jikantoro (Niger)

26. Yemi Sanusi (Ogun)

27. Ade Adetimehin (Ondo)

28. Adegboyega Famodun (Osun)

29. Isaac Omodewu (Oyo)

30. Rufus Bature (Plateau)

31. Emeka Bekee (Rivers)

32. Ibrahim El-Sudi (Taraba)

33. Muhammed Gadaka (Yobe)

34. Tukur Danfulani (Zamfara)

35. Abdulmalik Usman (FCT)

Water-tight security presence at APC's national secretariat

Also, Vanguard reports that there was tension at the APC's national secretariat in Abuja as the caretaker committee moved to inaugurate the states' party chairpersons.

It was gathered that there were scores of police officers and other security personnel stationed at the party's premises located on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2 District, Abuja.

The security operatives were present to main the serenity in the area and wade off any possible protest by aggrieved stakeholders.

APC stakeholders reject scheduled February 26 national convention

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have called for the postponement of the planned national convention.

The party members said there are insinuations that there would be a massive defection from the party should the convention take place on February 26.

These stakeholders called on the leadership of the APC to do all within their power to ensure that aggrieved members are pacified.

APC crisis deepens as youth group calls for boycott of February 26 convention

Meanwhile, more stakeholders in the APC have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

