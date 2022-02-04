The chairman of the APC in Imo state, Daniel Nwafor, has called on Mai Mala Buni to leave his office as chairman of the party's caretaker committee

Nwafor on Friday, February 4, claimed that Buni cannot continue to remain in the office while still a governor

The APC boss in the southeast state alleged that rumours about an extension of office are spread by Buni himself

Imo - Honourable Daniel Nwafor, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, has challenged the fact that Mai Mala Buni is still the interim chairman of the party's caretaker committee as a governor.

Claiming that the Yobe governor has nothing to offer the party as the chairman of the committee, Nwafor on Friday, February 4, called on him to resign his position and return to governance in his state.

he Imo state chairman of the APC said Buni has nothing more to offer the party (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

The Imo APC boss requested that Buni organise a credible national convention for the party and afterward go back to Yobe and remain there as governor, adding that he is against any extension of his tenure, New Telegraph reports.

He alleged that Buni is instigating problems in the party by spreading rumours of extension of his term in office.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“Of course, I’m totally against any extension for Buni. Governor Mai Mala Buni should organise a credible convention for our party and go and manage his Yobe State

“He cannot be a governor and continue to operate as a caretaker committee chairman of the party forever

“Buni should stop instigating problems in our party. He is the one sponsoring these rumours of extension. There is nothing left for him to do in the party. He has created more problems in the different state chapters than he met when he assumed office. And as a matter of fact, there are no formal provisions for continuous extension of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

More APC stakeholders reject scheduled February 26 national convention

Meanwhile, Stakeholders within the APC had continued to kick against the already scheduled national convention planned by the ruling party.

The stakeholders said there are possibilities that the ruling party might experience a major crisis should its leaders fail to take urgent steps that could calm the raging storm.

A source who spoke to Legit.ng on anonymity said some of the crisis bedevilling the party have emanated from the APC national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26.

Source: Legit.ng