Some members of the All Progressives Congress have called for the postponement of the planned national convention

The party members said there are insinuations that there would be a massive defection from the party should the convention take place on February 26

These stakeholders called on the leadership of the APC to do all within their power to ensure that aggrieved members are pacified

Stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress have continued to kick against the already scheduled national convention planned by the ruling party.

The stakeholders said there are possibilities that the ruling party might experience a major crisis should its leaders fail to take urgent steps that could calm the raging storm.

A source who spoke to Legit.ng on anonymity said some of the crisis bedevilling the party have emanated from the APC national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26.

Stakeholders of APC have called for a postponement of the national convention

The source said that party stakeholders have rejected in totality the proposed February 26 national convention on the basis that several issues and conflicts between key party members be resolved before the event takes place.

It was gathered that the stakeholders mostly fear that those who are clamouring for the national convention to take place as planned have sinister plans to destroy the ruling party.

One of the sources said:

"There is no hidden fact that those who are in support of the February convention date are up to some game plan, which might not be in the best interest of the party.

"Their actions are not realistic, and it behoves on the party leadership to act wisely to avert the looming danger as the election approaches."

Further inquiry into the activities of the party and some key members reveals some individuals are worried that the party might disintegrate should the national convention take place as planned.

Kano stakeholder's reaction

Another party member from Kano, Yakubu Ibrahim said should APC go ahead with the convention, then that would be a guaranteed path to electoral misfortune.

Ibrahim added the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee should be allowed more time to resolve some of the issues still present in the party.

According to Ibrahim, the opposition party appears to be more coordinated and ready for the 2023 elections.

He added that as the ruling party in the country at the moment, it would be a shame should the APC end up in a crisis.

Reaction for Lagos state

Another party stakeholder, in Lagos state, Mutiu Adelaja, that should the convention hold, the APC might record mass defection as those aggrieved would leave the party in droves.

Adelaja said:

"I don't see sense in rushing to conduct a convention when there are issues yet unresolved. The issues must be resolved for warring and aggrieved parties to shield their swords.

"The interest of the party must supersede personal interest. We stand the risk of losing it all if care is not taken."

An aide to the chairman of the caretaker committee said the party leadership is sceptical about the suitability of the February date.

“There are reservations with the February date, but it seems there are some powerful forces that want the convention to hold as proposed, not minding the consequences of such actions. I think they do not mean well for the party.

"However, again, these are very powerful interest that wants to take control of the party structure for their benefit.”

He added that the chairman of the committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, is under tremendous pressure from some powerful sources to do their bidding.

The source said:

“Our chairman is in a very tight situation at the moment. He has been pressurized of late to do the bidding of some powerful party stakeholders. But I am glad that he has been able to withstand the pressure so far.”

APC crisis deepens as youth group calls for boycott of February 26 convention

Meanwhile, more stakeholders in the APC have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

APC writes INEC over February 26 national convention date

The ruling APC has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its forthcoming national convention.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the electoral commission as demanded by the Electoral Act.

Recall that the party's national conference is slated to take place on Saturday, February 26, amidst controversies over the exercise.

