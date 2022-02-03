Some women within the ruling All Progressives Congress have decided to write a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

The women called for the postponement of the national convention of the APC which is expected to take place on Saturday, February 26

According to the women, there is the possibility the party would experience the same that marred its chances during the 2019 governorship elections in Zamfara and Rivers states

The Coalition of All Progressive Congress (APC) Women Groups, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the party to postpone indefinitely the national convention which has been fixed for Saturday, February 26.

The letter written by the women and signed by Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu was seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 2.

APC women have urged Buhari to intervene in the party's crisis Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Ikechukwu in the letter warned that fixing the APC national convention for February is akin to building a superstructure on unstable soil.

She said that there are several unresolved and contentious issues bedevilling that party that have been left unaddressed before progressing to other unsustainable phases.

Taking a cue from the Zamfara and Rivers states' 2019 crisis

The letter read in part:

"Your Excellency, currently the party has factions in 14 states, which is because the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under His Excellency, Mai Malam Buni has done a good job in reconciling factions in other states and re-organization the party.

"The party is yet to recover from the attendant losses from elections that were ordinarily guaranteed in Rivers and Zamfara state during the 2019 general elections."

The women lamented that rather than learn from the experiences, the state governors are colluding with party leaders and have since been adamant about the consequences of their actions.

Warning about a possible repeat of what happened in Rivers and Zamfara state in 2019, the women said there are legal implications of conducting a national convention with all the issues surrounding the party.

The women said:

"We fear the APC is now firmly placed to lose all the positions our members will context for, not at the polls but on legal technicality as was the case in those two states."

Further appealing to the president to allow the CEPC to resolve these issues within the next three (3) days, the women said the Buni-led committee should be made to come up with a comprehensive report on how to navigate the murky waters the APC currently finds itself.

The letter added:

"That the Abdullahi Adamu committee be disbanded immediately, and a new committee set up since this committee has serially failed in its mandate.

"That Mr President unites the APC stakeholders and leads them to counter the influence of the cabals that want to destroy the party from within at all costs."

