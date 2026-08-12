MultiChoice will rename its M-Net Movies 2 channel to M Movies+, as part of a wider review of the DStv line-up

The renaming will happen on the same day four DStv channels are scheduled to go off air permanently

MultiChoice said it is refining its channel offering as viewing habits change, with more updates coming to SuperSport

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice is set to rename M-Net Movies 2 to M Movies+ on September 16, 2026, as the pay-TV company continues to reshape its DStv channel offering.

DStv announces new channel names and sports options for subscribers Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

MyBroadband reports that South African journalist Thinus Ferreira first reported the planned name change, citing MultiChoice Africa as his source.

He said in an X post that the rebrand would coincide with the permanent shutdown of M-Net Movies 1 on the same date.

Ferreira wrote:

"According to MultiChoice Africa, when Canal+, MultiChoice, and M-Net dump the M-Net Movies 1 channel on 16 September, M-Net Movies 2 is getting a name change to M Movies+,"

DStv closes 4 channels in September

MultiChoice LicenceCo, which holds the DStv broadcast licence in South Africa, confirmed plans to close M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop, and Mzansi Music. All four will stop broadcasting at 23:59 on September 16, 2026.

The company did not confirm whether the content from M-Net Movies 1 would be folded into the newly named M Movies+ channel, but told MyBroadband that the platform is continuously assessed to deliver better value to subscribers.

The company said:

"MultiChoice, the licensed broadcaster in South Africa, continually reviews its DStv product offerings to ensure customers receive the best possible value."

MultiChoice also assured that subscribers directly affected by any channel changes would be notified in advance.

DStv subscribers get channel update as M-Net Movies 2 becomes M Movies+ Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Good news for DStv subscribers

Beyond the movie channel reshuffle, DStv subscribers can expect further changes when the SuperSport channels are reorganised from September 19, 2026.

Those changes include the launch of SuperSport Football Plus, a dedicated premium football channel, alongside SuperSport Africa, which will carry South African and African sports content.

SuperSport KickOff will offer extra football coverage, while a new SuperSport Extra 2 channel will handle overflow when major live sporting events clash.

A spokesperson for MultiChoice LicenceCo described the changes as part of an ongoing strategy to match the platform to how audiences now consume content.

The spokesperson said:

"As viewing habits continue to change, MultiChoice is refining the DStv channel line-up to match."

The restructuring follows Canal+'s acquisition of MultiChoice, which has accelerated the company's push to consolidate content across fewer, more focused channels rather than distributing similar programming across multiple platforms.

DSTV removes 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv took down 12 channels across different categories such as sports, news, religion, and children’s content.

Viewers no longer had access to the affected stations, and there was no confirmation on whether they might return.

The removals occurred gradually from January through August, with PSB Kids on Channel 313 being the latest to go off the platform.

Source: Legit.ng