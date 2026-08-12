Denmark's government has published the minimum amount foreign students must have to qualify for a study permit in 2026

The required amount is set per month, with a cap applied for programmes running longer than one year

Students staying beyond 12 months must document a maximum total that satisfies the Danish immigration rules

Denmark has published updated financial requirements for international students seeking to study at a higher education institution in the country.

This sets a clear benchmark for what applicants must demonstrate to be approved.

Denmark shares proof-of-funds requirement for foreign students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreign students are required to demonstrate that they have access to at least DKK 7,426 per month to cover their living costs while residing in Denmark. This figure reflects the 2026 level and applies to students enrolled in higher education programmes.

Denmark shares proof-of-funds requirement for foreigners

According to the Danish immigration authority, the total amount a student must document depends directly on the length of their programme.

Applicants are expected to multiply the monthly figure by the number of months they plan to spend studying in Denmark. However, for programmes that extend beyond one year, the documentation requirement is capped at 12 months, meaning the maximum sum a student needs to prove is DKK 89,112.

This cap offers some clarity for international students on longer programmes, as they are not expected to show funds covering every month of a multi-year course upfront.

What Nigerian students applying to Denmark should know

Denmark has historically been regarded as one of the more structured destinations for international students within Europe, with transparent requirements published openly by the government. The monthly threshold of DKK 7,426, roughly equivalent to around 1.56 million naira at current exchange rates, sets a significant financial bar for Nigerian applicants considering the japa route through higher education.

Prospective students are required to submit supporting documents, such as bank statements, to verify that the funds are genuinely available and accessible. The Danish immigration portal outlines the specific documentation formats accepted, though the full list of acceptable evidence extends beyond what is summarised in the published overview.

Denmark announces financial requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Denmark has set a specific monthly disposable income threshold that foreign applicants must meet to qualify for a Danish study visa.

The required amount is calculated after tax and essential expenses have already been deducted from the applicant's account.

Source: Legit.ng