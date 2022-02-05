Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he told Asiwaju Bola Tinubu he was not going to contest for president when the former Lagos governor visited him in November 2021

Kalu said he later changed his mind and decided to contest due to "circumstances" in parts of the country

The APC chieftain also said he does see Tinubu who had earlier declared interest in the presidency as a threat to his ambition

A presidential aspirant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has opened up on what he told Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when the latter paid him a visit in November 2021.

While appearing as a guest on Channels TV on Friday, February 4, Kalu said he told Tinubu that he was not going to contest for president.

He said:

“I told Tinubu that I was not going to run, that is the truth.

“It was circumstance from the southeast, southwest, northwest, northcentral, and northeast that made me decide to join the race."

Tinubu not a threat to my 2023 presidential bid - Kalu

Meanwhile, Senator Kalu also said Tinubu who is also a presidential will not be a hindrance to him in his bid to become the next president.

Asked if he sees the former governor as a threat, Kalu answered:

“No! and I am not a threat to his ambition. By the time we meet in Eagles Square, this issue will be settled.

“Mind you, politics is not only about money; it is about the people you are going to govern … the people of the northwest, the people of northeast, the people of northcentral, the people of the south-east, the people of the south-west, and the people of south-south, and we have the people. I can move the people and the people are with me.”

