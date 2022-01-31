Youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress have taken drastic action against some northern governors within the party

The youths called on members of the APC to ensure that they boycott the already schedule national convention of the party

According to these youths, some governors are focused on ensuring that they destroy the party by hijacking its activities especially the convention

More stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youths in APC have accused some northern governors of attempts to hijack and destroy the ruling party Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

Speaking at a briefing attended by Legit.ng in Abuja on Monday, the group's secretary-general, Tobias Ogbeh, called on members of the group and other party stakeholders to boycott the exercise.

Ogbeh said boycotting the party's national conference slated to take place on Saturday, February 26, is the only way of saving the day.

He said it has become apparent that the cabal of some northern governors has shredded the last vestige of democracy around them to give reign to full-blown dictatorship in the APC.

He also added that with the lingering factional crisis in over 16 states across the country, the party is headed for destruction should it proceed with the convention.

Ogbeh said that mass defection and legal tussle awaits the party if the February 26th convention is not postponed.

He also urged all loyal stakeholders to unite and agree on a genuine way forward, devoid of the destructive tendencies that this cabal has brought into the party

Ogbeh said:

"Pundits and reputable national publications are already predicting massive defections if the National Convention goes ahead. This poses several risks.

"First is that there would be a contagion as the defecting APC members would collect tickets and roles that existing members of their new political parties have heavily invested in."

"That means within weeks of the convention and the resulting defection, all other promising political parties would be thrown into crisis."

