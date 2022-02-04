The inauguration of state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Nigeria on Thursday, February 3, at its headquarters in Abuja, meant losses for some power brokers and bigwigs in the ruling party.

Following parallel congresses that were held in 2021, factional executives and chairmen of the party loyal to some serving ministers, including a few former governors, were created, a development that threatened the APC with total implosion in some states.

However, the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe recognised only 34 state chairmen, excluding that of the FCT, and inaugurated them on Thursday in a ceremony anchored by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, CECPC's national secretary.

Thus, factional chairmen produced at parallel congresses held by some ministers and ex-governors were shunned by the party's leadership.

The affected ministers and former governor are:

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo Ibikunle Amosun (former Ogun state governor) Abdul’Aziz Yari (former Zamfara governor)

Below are the names of the new state chairmen of the APC:

Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia) Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa) Augustine Enefiok Ekanem (Akwa Ibom) Basil Ejike (Anambra) Babayo Aliyu Misau (Bauchi) Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa) Augustine Agada (Benue) Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno) Alphonsus Orgar Eba (Cross River) Omeni Sabotie (Delta) Stanley Okoro Emegha (Ebonyi) David Imuse (Edo) Omotosho Paul Ayodele (Ekiti) Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu) Nitte K. Amangal (Gombe) Macdonald Ebere (Imo) Aminu Sani Gumel (Jigawa) Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna) Alhaji Muhammed Sani (Katsina) Abubakar Muhammed Kana (Kebbi) Abdullahi Bello (Kogi) Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi (Kwara) Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos) John D Mamman (Nasarawa) Haliru Zakari Jikantoro (Niger) Yemi Sanusi (Ogun) Ade Adetimehin (Ondo) Adegboyega Famodun (Osun) Isaac Omodewu (Oyo) Rufus Bature (Plateau) Emeka Bekee (Rivers) Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi (Taraba) Muhammed A. Gadaka (Yobe) Tukur Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) Abdulmalik Usman (FCT)

Heavy security at APC HQ as Buni inaugurates state chairpersons

Recall that armed security operatives were very obvious around the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This was as Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), was to inaugurate state chairmen of the APC on Thursday.

On Blantyre Street in Wuse 11, the location of the ruling party’s secretariat, security agents were seen screening people and vehicles.

