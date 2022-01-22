Influential members of the opposition PDP have arrived Abeokuta in Ogun state to visit former president Olusegun Obasanjo

The team led by the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, included former vice presidential candidate Peter Obi and other former governors

The former president and the PDP chieftains are in a closed-door meeting at the time of filing this report

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have arrived former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Daily Trust reported that the team arrived the Pent House residence of the former president located within his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at about 12.25pm.

PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Peter Obi, others in closed-door meeting with former President Obasanjo in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Umar Rigasa Media

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP vice presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River) are among those in the visiting team.

The deputy national chairman of the PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and other party officials were part of the entourage.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obasanjo was reportedly not at his residence when the team arrived as he was attending the interdenominational service for the burial of the late Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu.

He, however, later joined his guests and they went into a closed door session.

PDP: Ayu, Saraki, Wike, Makinde, Obi, Mimiko, others storm Lagos, receive defected Adediran-led APC group

In a related development, the national chairman of the PDP, Ayu, governors elected on the platform of the party and other leaders, on Friday, January 21, welcomed the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Alhaji Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, to the party.

Following the Adediran's defection, Ayu declared that in 2023 there would be no more slavery in Lagos.

Also known as Jandor, Alhaji Adediran recently left the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), for the PDP but the formal declaration had been postponed many times to enable the PDP governors to attend.

2023: We will reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos state, PDP governor assures

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said the PDP would reclaim Lagos state for the people of Lagos state.

He gave the assurance on Friday, January 21, at the event for the defection of members of the “Lagos4Lagos Movement”.

Makinde who took to his verified Twitter to share pictures of the event wrote:

"Today, we held a Lagos PDP unity rally. We also officially welcomed the #Lagos4Lagos movement led by Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) from APC to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig.

"Working together, we will reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos State."

Source: Legit.ng