In a bid to allow for fairness and justice in Ekiti the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the state chapter on Thursday, January 27, established a 25-man appeal panel following the decision of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP in a Facebook post on Thursday informed party members that the panel will consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The panel which has as one of its members, Professor Jerry Gana, is chaired by Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP's national chairman.

According to the PDP, the panel is to sit on Friday, January 28, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at 3pm.

Members of the panel are as follows:

H.E. Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu – Chairman Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum- Member H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja- Member Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo- Member Hon. Umar M. Bature- Member Hon. Debo Ologunagba- Member Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN- Member Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed- Member Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro- Member Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe- Member Muhammed Kadade Suleiman- Member Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel- Member Olasoji Adagunodo (NVC/SW) – Member Chief Dr. Ali Obasi Odefa (NVC/SE)- Member Chief Dan Osi Orbih (NVC/SS)- Member Emmanuel Nicovoa Bovoa (NVC/NE)- Member Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan (NVC/NC)- Member Aminu Abdullahi (Caretaker NW)- Member Alhaja Mrs. Mutitat Ladoja (BoT-SW)- Member Amb. Mrs. Fidelia A. Njeze (BoT-SE)- Member H.E. Sen. Liyel Imoke(BoT-SS)- Member Mrs. Laurencia Malam (BoT-NW)- Member Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri(BoT-NE) - Member Prof. Jerry Gana(BoT-NC)- Member Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu- Secretary

Abiodun Olujimi pulls out of Ekiti state PDP primary election

Meanwhile, Senator Abiodun Olujimi had withdrawn from the ongoing PDP primary election.

Olujimi pulled out from the race after she claimed that she has been disenfranchised in the ongoing exercise in Ekiti state.

In what can be described as another political intrigue, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has withdrawn from the just-concluded PDP primary election.

