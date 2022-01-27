Global site navigation

Ekiti Primary: Full List Of Members As PDP Sets Up Appeal Panel
Politics

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

In a bid to allow for fairness and justice in Ekiti the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the state chapter on Thursday, January 27, established a 25-man appeal panel following the decision of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP in a Facebook post on Thursday informed party members that the panel will consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial poll in the state.

Iyorchia Ayu
The PDP boss is to head the appeal panel (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)
Source: Twitter

The panel which has as one of its members, Professor Jerry Gana, is chaired by Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP's national chairman.

According to the PDP, the panel is to sit on Friday, January 28, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at 3pm.

Members of the panel are as follows:

  1. H.E. Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu – Chairman
  2. Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum- Member
  3. H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja- Member
  4. Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo- Member
  5. Hon. Umar M. Bature- Member
  6. Hon. Debo Ologunagba- Member
  7. Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN- Member
  8. Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed- Member
  9. Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro- Member
  10. Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe- Member
  11. Muhammed Kadade Suleiman- Member
  12. Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel- Member
  13. Olasoji Adagunodo (NVC/SW) – Member
  14. Chief Dr. Ali Obasi Odefa (NVC/SE)- Member
  15. Chief Dan Osi Orbih (NVC/SS)- Member
  16. Emmanuel Nicovoa Bovoa (NVC/NE)- Member
  17. Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan (NVC/NC)- Member
  18. Aminu Abdullahi (Caretaker NW)- Member
  19. Alhaja Mrs. Mutitat Ladoja (BoT-SW)- Member
  20. Amb. Mrs. Fidelia A. Njeze (BoT-SE)- Member
  21. H.E. Sen. Liyel Imoke(BoT-SS)- Member
  22. Mrs. Laurencia Malam (BoT-NW)- Member
  23. Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri(BoT-NE) - Member
  24. Prof. Jerry Gana(BoT-NC)- Member
  25. Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu- Secretary

Read the full post below:

Source: Legit.ng

