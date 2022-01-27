Ekiti Primary: Full List Of Members As PDP Sets Up Appeal Panel
In a bid to allow for fairness and justice in Ekiti the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the state chapter on Thursday, January 27, established a 25-man appeal panel following the decision of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).
The PDP in a Facebook post on Thursday informed party members that the panel will consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial poll in the state.
The panel which has as one of its members, Professor Jerry Gana, is chaired by Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP's national chairman.
According to the PDP, the panel is to sit on Friday, January 28, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at 3pm.
Members of the panel are as follows:
- H.E. Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu – Chairman
- Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum- Member
- H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja- Member
- Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo- Member
- Hon. Umar M. Bature- Member
- Hon. Debo Ologunagba- Member
- Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN- Member
- Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed- Member
- Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro- Member
- Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe- Member
- Muhammed Kadade Suleiman- Member
- Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel- Member
- Olasoji Adagunodo (NVC/SW) – Member
- Chief Dr. Ali Obasi Odefa (NVC/SE)- Member
- Chief Dan Osi Orbih (NVC/SS)- Member
- Emmanuel Nicovoa Bovoa (NVC/NE)- Member
- Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan (NVC/NC)- Member
- Aminu Abdullahi (Caretaker NW)- Member
- Alhaja Mrs. Mutitat Ladoja (BoT-SW)- Member
- Amb. Mrs. Fidelia A. Njeze (BoT-SE)- Member
- H.E. Sen. Liyel Imoke(BoT-SS)- Member
- Mrs. Laurencia Malam (BoT-NW)- Member
- Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri(BoT-NE) - Member
- Prof. Jerry Gana(BoT-NC)- Member
- Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu- Secretary
Read the full post below:
