Supporters of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo say getting the support of Nigerian youths is key to their victory

Already, the support groups rooting for the vice president have commenced roadshows in the north-central region

The roadshows to mobilise support for VP Osinbajo is expected to be replicated in all the regions of the country

FCT, Abuja - Mobilization of youth population votes along with that of millions of non-partisan citizens is a paramount strategic objective towards winning the 2023 presidential elections, supporters of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo have said.

This was the highlight of an interactive session between officials of the Higher Nigeria Movement (HNM) and The Progressive Project (TPP) which coordinates various pro-Osinbajo groups on Tuesday, February 2 in Abuja.

Supporters of VP Osinbajo are working to ensure he emerges as Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

They jointly asserted that contrary to impressions created by low participation rates in past elections, Nigerian youths will massively participate in the 2023 election towards ensuring the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria's next president in 2023.

The HNM also received commendations from officials of TPP over the commencement of its youth and women-focused mobilization efforts.

At the meeting, TPP’s director of operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, and coordinator of HNM, Adeniyi Ibrahim expressed confidence that youth votes and votes from concerned non-partisan Nigerians will provide a massive push for their mobilization efforts and subsequent campaigns.

Usman said:

“More than before, youth votes will matter much and make a big difference in 2023.”

He also applauded the sensitization roadshow begun by HNM in Ilorin, Kwara state, and Lafia, Nassarawa state this week.

He added that through a new media-focused platform called The New Tribe as well as groups such as HNM, Osinbajo supporters would leave no stone unturned towards mobilising youth, women, and millions of other patriotic Nigerians who had not been voting in previous elections.

In his remarks, Ibrahim, a former student activist who is now into private business said:

“We have had several meetings and appointed leaders in all the nation’s thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory; we had our flag-off in Kwara state on Tuesday while the Nassarawa state rally took place on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, we shall be having that of Abuja, and next week, it will be the turn of about six successive states, including Kaduna where we have scheduled a programme on February 9.

“Right from the first rally in Kwara, the response has been massive and we are seeing great positive possibilities in our effort to rally support for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.”

