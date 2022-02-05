There are indications that the friendship between Governors Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal may have gone sour

The reported presidential ambition of both governors seems to have affected their personal relationship

Ahed of the 2019 polls, Wike backed Tambuwal for the PDP presidential ticket at the party's national convention in 2018

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard newspaper indicates that a silent war has broken out in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

According to the report, Wike is pushing for the resignation of Tambuwal as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Governors Wike and Tambuwal are said to be at loggerheads over 2023. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

The Rivers state governor is said to have taken the stance because of Tambuwal's recent presidential declaration ahead of the 2023 polls.

The division in the top hierarchy of the PDP according to inside sources may have broken the unity of the governors.

While the governors remain united in removing the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidency, they are divided on strategy with zoning increasingly becoming an issue among some of the governors.

Governor Wike has been especially trenchant on the need for the presidential candidate to be picked from the Southern part of the country.

Tambuwal's presidential, it was gathered, has ruffled some feathers in the main opposition party.

A source quoted in the report said:

“You cannot be chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and be part of the process that you will be expected to arbitrate.”

Governor Wike was a major supporter of Tambuwal’s presidential bid in 2019 but has not shown a similar inclination ahead of 2023 with the Rivers state governor increasingly backing south to produce the candidate on the basis of equity, justice, and fair play.

Governor Wike had earlier this week indicated that he was the best person to lead the party to victory in 2023.

2023: Osinbajo’s camp reportedly reaches out to Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, a recent media report indicates that the camp of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reached out to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and ex-minister of defence, is currently a chieftain of the PDP.

In the last few weeks, there have been rumours that Kwankwaso may defect back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

Meanwhile, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the APC to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

Source: Legit.ng