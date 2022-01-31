A concerned member of the ruling All Progressives Congress is calling for support for Governor Mai mala Buni's committee ahead of the convention

The official made this appeal in a bid to ensure the crisis rocking the party would be resolved before the convention while noting that the CECPC was able to stabilise the party

Meanwhile, the ruling party had fixed February 26 as the day set aside to conduct its national convention

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been charged to support the party’s CECPC led by Yobe state Governor Mai mala Buni to conduct a successful national convention next month.

Instead of the persistent bashing of the committee, the party stakeholders were further urged to work for the success of the forthcoming national convention and victory at the 2023 presidential elections.

The appeal came from a top official of the APC at the weekend, who pleaded anonymity because of the misrepresentation and misinterpretation of his intention, Leadership reports.

Ahead of the APC national convention, the official wants party members to work in unity so as to record landslide victory in the forthcoming general election. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

He said:

“It is appropriate and in the interest of the party that we recognise the noble achievements of the party under the management of CECPC and build on its many successes that have ably redefined the operational pedestal of the party."

He added that:

"The conflict resolution committee set up by CECPC did a good work that led to various consensus agreements that led to the withdrawal of almost all court cases against the party and among members of the party."

