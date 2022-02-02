The recent pronouncement by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, is causing some controversy in the state

The governor's endorsement of Umoh Eno as his expected successor come 2023 is not sitting well with members of the PDP in the state

Some of the party members have described the action of the governor as one without due consultations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state is faced with a threat of massive defection following the recent naming of Umoh Eno as Governor Emmanuel Udom's successor.

Recall that the governor had announced that Eno - who is said to be his paternal cousin - would be succeeding him as governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Leadership reports that Eno, who serves as the commissioner for lands and town planning in Udom's cabinet is barely known by the party and was not a member of the PDP until his appointment as commissioner.

Also, it was gathered that there is a high level of disapproval among major stakeholders of the party on the declaration made by Governor Udom.

Many of the party members have vowed to leave the party for the governor and "his kinsmen" as he has been accused of not consulting with critical stakeholders in the state before choosing or evening announcing who his successor could be.

Key things that confirm that Eno is Udom's paternal cousin.

Also, in a swift move, stakeholders of the party have started calling on the national working f committee of PDP, the party's governors' forum and the board of trustees to prevail on Governor Udom to retrace his steps.

The stakeholders urged the key members to ensure that they allow room for internal democracy to prevail within the party.

Speaking to Legit.ng, a party chieftain and second republic lawmaker observed that Udom is new to the party.

The chieftain said:

"Udom is new to the party.

"He is not versed with the norms and history of the party, so he thinks because Akpabio succeeded in imposing him in 2014, whoever he throws up as successor will be accepted by the people. He should learn from Attah's mistake and backtrack before he destroys the party".

