Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has said that the Senate needs leaders like Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023

The Senate president made this remark on Sunday, January 30, in Akwa Ibom where he commissioned some projects

Lawan noted that Governor Emmanuel's delivery of the dividends of good governance in the state is impressive and laudable

Akwa Ibom - Following his impressive track record and massive developmental strides in Akwa Ibom, the governor, Udom Emmanuel, has been hailed by the Senate leadership.

In his statement during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 30, after commissioning some project in the state, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for his efforts, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Lawan noted that the Senate is in need of leaders like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor to push the country forward.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Emmanuel to join the red chamber in 2023 when his tenure expires.

His words:

“The 9th National Assembly has done a lot of work in legislative intervention. Although we don’t belong to the same platform, we are waiting for you to come and work with us at the Red Chamber.

“We want to work with someone desirous of bringing peace, unity, and development to the country and your governor is experienced, focused, intelligent and development-minded.”

Governor Emmanuel shared some photos that captured when some of the constituency projects were commissioned by Senator Lawan.

Source: Legit.ng