The governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala-Buni is close to ending the crisis between the two heavyweights in Kano state

Buni has scheduled a reconciliation meeting between Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state

The meeting would take place and the Yobe state Governor's Lodge in Abuja on Wednesday, February 2

Following the long-standing crisis between members of Kano state All progressives Congress (APC), the party has resorted to making moves to ensure the conflict is resolved between its two bigwigs are resolved.

Vanguard reports that the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala-Buni has initiated a meeting between stakeholders of the party led by a former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor Umar Ganduje.

Governor Buni has fixed a meeting to reconcile all Kano APC members Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

Confirming the move, Mamman Mohammed, the director-general of press and public affairs to Governor Buni said a meeting would take place at the Yobe Governor's Lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Importance of the reconciliation meeting

The Punch reports that Mohammed said the essence of the meeting is to continue the reconciliation efforts of different interests in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also said that the meeting would be chaired by Governor Buni while Senator Shekarau, Kabiru Gaya and other key members of the Kano state APC would also be present.

Mohammed said:

“Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Alhassan, Ado Doguwa Leader House of Reps., Hon. Barau Jibrin and some representatives of the state government were in attendance.

“Participants expressed satisfaction with the approach and remain optimistic that all differences would be settled”.

APC members in UK make humble request to party leadership over national convention

The All Progress Congress party has been urged to postpone the already scheduled party's national convention.

The call was made by the members of the party living in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, February 1.

Members of the APC in the UK said the party should focus on resolving the acrimony among party members at different levels before conducting the convention.

Youth group calls for boycott of February 26 APC's national convention

In a move to maintain harmony within the APC, more stakeholders of the party have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

Source: Legit.ng