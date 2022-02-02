The All Progress Congress (APC) has been urged to postpone the already scheduled party's national convention

The call was made by the members of the party living in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, February 1

Members of the APC in the UK said the party should focus on resolving the acrimony among apartyt different levels before conducting the convention

As the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) prepares for its national convention, the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the party has advised the National Executive Council (NEC) to stay in action.

The UK chapter of the APC advised that the party consolidate on the successes of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The UK chapter of the APC has called for the postponement of the party's national convention Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by Philip Idaewor, chairman of the UK chapter of the APC and seen by Legit.ng, the chapter believes it is important for the party to win more grounds in reconciling aggrieved members.

Idaewor said the party members in the UK wants the NEC of the APC to shift the national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, to a later date.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the proposition would ensure the highest participation of the members in the diaspora as they would not dissipate logistics for travelling to Nigeria twice for the same event.

APC UK Chapter called on the party’s NEC to summon the courage and postpone the convention in the overall interest of all stakeholders of the party.

Promoting harmony with APC and preparing for 2023 general elections

He noted that rather than promoting unity, harmony and cohesion within the party rushing into a convention within the space of the next three weeks would only further fracture the party.

Idaewor said reports from home (Nigeria) about how the APC has multiple factions in many of its state chapters do not project confidence that the party would have a smooth sail in the general elections due in 2023.

Further calling on the party leadership to make moves towards reconciliation, Idaewor said the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved so much in building the nation.

APC writes INEC over February 26 national convention date

The ruling APC has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its forthcoming national convention.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the electoral commission as demanded by the Electoral Act.

Recall that the party's national conference is slated to take place on Saturday, February 26, amidst controversies over the exercise.

APC crisis deepens as youth group calls for boycott of February 26 convention

Meanwhile, more stakeholders in the APC have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

Source: Legit.ng