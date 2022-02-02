A former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, has said that he and his team can reach out to all Nigerians to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal's presidential ambition

Lamido on Tuesday, February 1, pledged his support for the Sokoto governor if he makes his intention public

Lamido noted that the country needs a leader like Tambuwal who can forge unity among all regions

Birnin Kudu LGA, Jigawa - Governor Aminu Tambuwal's rumoured ambition to become Nigeria's next president can be said to be advancing in the northern region.

This is as a former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, has drummed support for the Sokoto governor while calling on stakeholders to drop the idea of zoning, The Nation reports.

Tambuwal's rumoured presidential bid is succeeding (Photo: @AWTambuwal)

Source: Twitter

Lamido pledged his support for Tambuwal in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa on Tuesday, February 1, when the latter visited him alongside his entourage on consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking on his confidence in Tambuwal, the former Jigawa governor noted that he is ready to stand by him all the way if he declares his interest.

Lamido added that the country is in dire need of a pan Nigerian leader who will unite the regions to achieve peace as all efforts to actualise this feat up to this time have failed.

A report by This Day quoted Lamido as saying:

“We can reach out to all Nigerians across the geographic and other divides in our bid to support him.

“This does not suggest that we are beggars hungry for power. Instead, we are worthy stakeholders with friends in many parts of the country who we can persuade to see reason with us in the realization of the Nigerian Project.”

Tambuwal declares for president ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had declared his intention to run for the presidency as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

The chieftain of the PDP made this known on Monday evening, January 31, after a high-level stakeholder meeting in Sokoto.

Speaking at the declaration, Tambuwal said he was not only well prepared but also ready to fix the numerous problem of the country as president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng