Chief Edwin Clark, the Ijaw leader, has maintained that it is the turn of the south to produce the next president

Clark, therefore, called on northern politicians from both the PDP and APC to drop their presidential ambition

The elder statesman specifically made this call to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state have all been advised to drop their presidential ambition.

The advice was given by the Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, in a statement on Monday, January 31, Punch reports.

Speaking to northern politicians who are joining the presidential race, the elder statesman noted that they must understand that the ideology of a rotational presidency is vital for national cohesion and peace.

Edwin Clark advised northern politicians to allow the south to produce the next president (Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal)

As such, Clark called on Atiku, Saraki, and Tambuwal to acknowledge the fact that it is time for the south geopolitical zone to produce the next Nigerian leader, The Cable added.

He reminded the northerners that even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to which they belong allows rotation of offices for full representation and effectiveness in its internal politics.

Clark said in his statement:

“Zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country, is the best antidote to the breakup of Nigeria, and the panacea for peace and unity of the country.

“It is instructive that the nation’s two main parties, the APC and the PDP, have been religiously following the zoning and rotation system between the north and the south.

“By 2023, the north would have ruled for another 8 years. It is, therefore, rational and right, to insist that the presidency should rotate to the south. It does not matter whether the presidency has been produced from the APC or the PDP since 2015.”

