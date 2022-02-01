Umo Eno, a commissioner in Akwa Ibom state, was spotted in a viral photo kneeling before the state governor, Udom Emmanuel

Reports claim that the photo was taken when Eno led his campaign team on a thank you visit to Governor Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom had earlier publicly announced Eno as his preferred successor, saying it was God who picked him

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Umo Eno, the aspirant endorsed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state as his successor, has been spotted kneeling before him.

A photo published by Daily Trust shows Eno, the commissioner for lands and water resources, kneeling before Governor Emmanuel with two other people, a man and woman, sitting on the chair.

Umo Eno, the aspirant endorsed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state as his successor, kneels before him.

Source: Twitter

It is unclear when Eno met Emmanuel and knelt before him.

However, Daily Trust stated cited "reports" as indicating that it was after the governor publicly declared that the commissioner has been favoured as his successor.

It was further learnt that the picture was taken when Eno led his campaign team on a thank you visit to Governor Emmanuel.

Aniekan James Ekah who described himself as Governor Emmanuel's special adviser on ICT on his Twitter bio also shared the photo with the caption:

"It was outpour of emotions this evening as the National Leadership of the Pastor Umo Eno Campaign Organization and that of the Maintain Peace Movement in company of stakeholders paid a consultative visit to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel and wife, Martha."

How Eno was endorsed as Emmanuel's successor

Obong Victor Attah, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, had presented Eno before some PDP stakeholders on Sunday, January 30.

This had triggered crisis among some stakeholders interested in the number one job in the oil-rich state.

However, defending his choice at a programme on Monday, January 31, Emmanuel said it was God who picked Eno.

He said:

“Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this State, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six plus years and then move the needle even further.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and is God- fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six plus years will be maintained. His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people."

Nigerians react

Raymond Otugo said:

"Very shameful. We fought to be free from slavery by the European only to enslave ourselves. How debasing and crass we are."

Friday Peters said:

"I'm not too sure whether this man kneels to pray .... But because of earthly things he's kneeling before.......!!!!"

Okenjom Monday said:

"Politics of godfatherism. A big bane to our growth as a nation."

Abdulraheem Abdulrazzaq said:

"Let him win the election first and sworn in as governor, He will come to deal with him. Nigerian politicians were like that. They don't value their predecessor immediately they won. It is only Tinubu that has survive this."

Source: Legit.ng