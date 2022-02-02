An Abuja-based journalist has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the governor of Benue state

Prince Yemi Itodo before his appointment worked as a journalist and editor of various media organisations

Itodo's appointment which is with immediate effect was announced by the Benue state's secretary to the state government

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has appointed an Abuja-based online media practitioner, Prince Yemi Itodo as his senior special assistant on new media.

Ortom, through an appointment letter dated January 31, 2022, and signed by the secretary to the state government, Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN), said Itodo's appointment is based on merit and with immediate effect.

Itodo has been appointed the senior special assistant to Governor Ortom Photo: Prince Itodo

The letter that was seen by Legit.ng said:

"Your appointment which is based on merit is also a call to National Service. It is expected, therefore, that you will mobilize all the sterling qualities, which singled you out for this appointment to justify the confidence reposed in you."

Legit.ng gathered that Itodo has since, transmitted his acceptance of the appointment to the governor.

The renowned journalist also pledged to discharge his "duties and responsibilities with commitment, diligence" and to the best of his ability.

A native of Otukpa, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state, Prince Itodo was trained at the Benue Polytechnic, Ugbokolo and International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

Aside from serving as a media consultant to several agencies and public office holders in the past; Itodo is currently the chairman of National Assembly new media, publisher of DayBreak Times and senior editorial staff of the leading online newspaper in Nigeria, Daily Post amongst others.

