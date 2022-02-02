Governor Udom Emmanuel has been described as a worthy ambassador of the prestigious University of Lagos

Uyo - The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying he has transformed Akwa Ibom state.

Professor Ogundipe made the statement on Tuesday, February 1, when he led a delegation from the University to visit Governor Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo.

Ogundipe said the purpose of the visit was to invite Governor Emmanuel, an alumnus of the University to the NUGA GAMES 2022, and also present the torch of unity to him ahead of the games.

Governor Emmanuel was presented with the torch of unity ahead of the games. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

He commended the governor for transforming the state and described him as a worthy ambassador of the institution.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Emmanuel reiterated his commitment towards the development of young talents in sports to fly the colours of Nigeria in major competitions in the world.

He recalled that NUGA games over the years have been a platform where young talents were spotted in various sports, commending Universities for upholding the initiative and pledged to further encourage sports development and talent-hunt in the state.

His words:

“You have invited us for the opening ceremony on 16th of March this year, we will try. You know from our own sports council, we have produced a whole lot of stars for Nigeria, the present holder of 200m Commonwealth games comes from Akwa Ibom and also our Ekong who plays for the Super Eagles.

“In terms of sports development in this country, I think we have contributed seriously. We have a vision based on the facilities we are putting on ground and the investment we are making, we will get to a time where you have more than 50% of talents in sports from Akwa Ibom state.”

Source: Legit.ng