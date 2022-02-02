The debate is still on regarding President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in the forthcoming general elections

Ahead of 2023, Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed that he is more qualified to head the nation's most exalted position, the president

The River state governor who is expanding his territory in the polity noted that has all the experiences needed to rule the country

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has boasted that he is the most qualified person to rule Nigeria in 2023.

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the governor who made this disclosure in a recent interview, said no Nigerian possess his credentials and leadership experience, The Punch reports.

According to Wike, being a Minister as well as the governor of the oil-rich state give him the needed experience to govern the country.

He said:

“For somebody of my kind and record, a governor and a minister, I don’t even see anybody who will tell me that he is much more qualified than me, I don’t think that is possible."

Wike added that the country is in a big mess and he is not against those who bear their minds on issues rather it is wrong for anyone to impose candidates on Nigerians.

