There is a new twist to the fate of Tinubu's presidential ambition as a chieftain of a top official of PDP in Lagos has shared his opinion ahead of the 2023 elections

According to the PDP chieftain, for the fact that Ambode was a former governor of Lagos state,m he has better chances in the main opposition party

The former PDP spokesman disclosed further that the door of the party is open and able to accommodate all as long as the rules of the party are followed duly

Lagos state- The race for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to top conversations in the polity.

Recently, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Lagos state, Ganiu Taofik, says the gate of the PDP is wide open to accommodate ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode and any politician willing to abide by the rules of the party.

Taofik, who made this known in an exclusive chat with The Punch, on Tuesday, February 1, also said Ambode has some chances to return as Lagos governor in 2023 if he joins the PDP.

Earlier, the former Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has asked Nigerian youths to get their permanent voter cards ready. Photo credit: Akinwunmi Ambode

The former PDP spokesman in Lagos affirmed that the PDP would allow as many politicians as possible to try their popularity using the party’s platform, expressing confidence that the PDP would displace the All Progressives Congress in Lagos in the next governorship election.

Taofik said:

“Anybody can join the party and we are ready to allow as many as possible to try their popularity using our platform."

Asked whether the persons allowed to join the PDP include Ambode, the PDP chieftain said, “Of course, and any other person.”

The ex-Lagos PDP spokesman noted that the party would watch out for the mistakes of APC all over the country and capitalise on its errors to become the darling of Nigerians in 2023.

