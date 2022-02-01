Reactions have continued to trail the just concluded PDP primaries in Ekiti state as stakeholders of the party have diverse views

Ahead of June 18, 2022 governorship election, Chief Segun Oni claimed the PDP has sold out its ticket to the APC, an allegation that was dismissed

Meanwhile, Ayo Fayose, ex-governor of the state was accused of working with the All Progressives Congress at the poll

Ahead of the Ekiti governorship election slated for Saturday, June 18, 2022, the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ignored allegation by former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni that the leadership had sold the PDP ticket to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oni and five other aspirants in the race had lost the primary election to Bisi Kolawole, believe to be the preferred candidate of another former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose.

However, despite Oni’s protest, the PDP leadership will be presenting a certificate of return to Kolawole in Abuja on Tuesday (today) to fly the PDP flag at the election, The Nation reports.

Oni has accused former Governor Ayodele Fayose of selling out the party’s candidate to the All Progressives Congress. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Reacting to Oni’s outburst, the spokesman for the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the former governor must have been misquoted in the media.

According to him, the PDP Ekiti governorship primary conducted last Wednesday was free, fair and credible.

In a telephone interview with the newspaper on Monday, January 31, Ologunagba said the PDP had not received formal complaints from Oni or any other aspirants that contested the primary.

Ologunagba said:

"“As I speak, there is no single petition before the party, either by Mr Oni or any other aspirants in the race.

“Mr. Oni is one of our key stakeholders in the party and his is aware of existing dispute resolution channels in the party if he felt aggrieved.

“But I must say that the Oni that we know will never make those comments credited to him. I believe that was was quoted out of context."

