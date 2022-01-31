A former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, has announced that he will give a world press conference to officially declare his interest to join the 2023 presidential race.

Senator Okorocha noted that the conference slated for Monday, January 31, will be streamed live on all his social media platforms.

He is of the strong conviction that together, Nigerians can work to achieve the nation of their dreams come 2023.

The former Imo governor said together Nigerians can move the country forward (Photo: Governor Rochas Okorocha)

Source: Facebook

He wrote on Facebook:

"On Monday the 31st of January 2022, I would be hosting a World Press Conference where I would be officially and publicly declaring my intentions to run for the office of the President of our dear Nation Nigeria in the coming 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"This event will be streamed live on all my social media channels. I look forward to your support as we work together to build The New Nigeria.

"I strongly believe that together we can...

"It is my conviction that Together... We will.

"God Bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Speaking further on his vision for the country, Okorocha said on Twitter:

"A time comes when tough and necessary decisions that shape what would become the history of our Dear Nation are to be made.

"These decisions are not to be influenced by sentiments, fear, or personal interest."

Source: Legit.ng