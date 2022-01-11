The political battle in Imo state between Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Rochas Okorocha is still raging on

Okorocha, a former governor of the southeast state has accused incumbent governor, Uzodimma of plotting to frustrate his presidential ambition

Okorocha also denied reports that he is planning to decamp from the APC to the PDP, adding that Uzodimma can't chase him out of the ruling party

Owerri - Senator Rochas Okorocha has declared that Governor Hope Uzodimma cannot stop his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate, stated this in Owerri while speaking with journalists.

He accused Uzodimma of being a paid agent of his detractors to sabotage his 2023 presidential ambition.

He insisted that no amount of blackmail and propaganda embarked upon by Uzodimma would stop his quest, stressing that through his actions and utterances, the governor had drawn political battle with him.

The former Imo governor also refuted allegations that he was planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he remained a committed member of the APC.

His words:

“What could be the animosity between me and Uzodimma that will lead to killings of innocent people? Why will animosity between us cause the death of Ahmed Gulak and thousands of other people in Imo? It doesn’t make sense.

“The animosity can only be political, probably because he boasted that he must stop me from running for the presidency in 2023. He boasted that he will use every means available to stop me.

“He also boasted that he will use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the police and state judiciary to stop me, but I am waiting for him because he is not God.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma refuses to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo

Recall that Governor Uzodimma, on Tuesday, January 4 failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made earlier.

The governor said he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

Speaking at the 2022 Imo Stakeholders Meeting Luncheon, Governor Uzodimma said many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state had been arrested.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

