Abuja- The former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

This is so as the Senator representing Imo West district once again kicked against the zoning of political offices in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha also appeals to party leaders to allow a level-playing field for candidates no matter their region, The Punch reports.

Okorocha made this assertion on Monday, January 31, in Abuja at a World Press Conference which doubles as the first official declaration of his intention to run for the office of president after it was made public on the floor of the Senate last week.

He said:

“I hear people talking about zoning, I’m not a candidate of zoning, I am a candidate of justice. Maybe the South-East has not been able to present their matter very well before the rest of Nigerians.

“I appeal to my party – APC, to allow a level-playing ground. And the South-East must know that power is not given, it is taken. You must reach out to people who you want to vote for you. But let justice reign.”

The lawmaker promised that, if elected, he will reunite the country; a challenge, he said, previous leaders have been unable to tackle head-on.

