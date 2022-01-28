Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin, General Tukur Buratai (retired) has been honoured in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

Buratai was honoured during a book presentation and launch written by Best Agbese, an author and security expert

According to the minister of defence, Buratai has immensely committed to rescuing the peace and security of Nigeria

The minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired), has described the former chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as a bridge-builder in strengthening civil-military relations.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, January 28, at the book presentation in honour of Buratai at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Magashi hailed the former army chiefs "superlative service to armed forces".

Magashi also said that Buratai's contribution to the armed forces, in general, cannot be overemphasized.

He said that not only did the present ambassador to the Benin Republic contribute immensely to the peace and security of the country, but he has also sustained the civil-military relations during his tenure as the army chief.

The presentation of the book titled, 'The Exploits of Buratai' was written by UK-based scholar, Best O. Agbese', was attended by many dignitaries.

Represented by his special adviser, technical, Major General Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (retired), the minister said Buratai's impact cut across various aspects but most notably in civil-military affairs.

He said:

"The post-modern soldier is not only a fighter but also a peacekeeper, guardian, diplomat and social worker.

"The main goal of the modern military activity is no longer exclusively to depict an adversary but the creation of a safe environment for a comprehensive exclusive post-conflict political and social order."

"These realities clearly underscore the significance of civil-military relations as a management tool in the Defence sector".

According to Magashi, Buratai took this alliance to another level, evident in the establishment of the civilian Joint Task Force.

He said:

"I wish to therefore commend General Buratai for his contributions to the Nigerian Army, the entire Armed Forces and indeed Nigeria".

Magashi, however, said that the military is employing kinetic power and also deploying a non-kinetic approach in prosecuting various counter-terrorism and anti-banditry campaigns to restore normalcy in parts of Nigeria.

Dignitaries present at General Buratai's book presentation

Present at the event were the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello; the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed; the minister of state for mines and steels development, Uche Ogah and the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya.

Others were the director-general National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari, the director-general of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General Garba Wahab (retired) as well as other retired top military officers.

So many others including traditional and religious leaders, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Masudur Rahman and his Congolese counterpart were also present.

Buratai meets President Talon of the Benin Republic in Cotonou

