Nigeria's First Movement has congratulated the former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, on his appointment as ambassador to the Benin Republic

The group have also urged the new ambassador of Nigeria to Benin to ensure that trade relations between the two countries are improved

NFM tasked Buratai to ensure that the trans-border security challenges threatening Nigeria and Benin are tackled

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja, FCT - Former chief of army staff and Nigeria's new ambassador the Benin Republic, General Tukur Buratai (retired), has been charged with the task to facilitate a healthy trade relationship and improved trans-border security between the two countries.

The charge was given to Buratai by Nigeria First Movement on Friday, June 25, some days after the former service chief was assigned to serve as ambassador to the Benin Republic.

In a statement signed by its secretary-general, Augustine Adie, and seen by Legit.ng, Nigeria First Movement said the task for Buratai is possible to achieve given his vast experience in the military and diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Buratai is the immediate past chief of army staff. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Adie describing Buratai's confirmation by the lawmakers as a welcome development said with the former service chiefs, trade relations between the two countries will be strengthened more than ever, leading to more foreign exchange for Nigeria.

He also said that the group is excited to acknowledge that the best man for the job has finally arrived.

A Nomination Worthy of Commendation

Adie commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Buratai as an ambassador said the president saw the need to expand frontiers in the war against insurgency in the country.

He said for Nigeria First Movement, this culminated in the appointment of the former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors to galvanize the much-needed regional support at addressing the threat posed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Adie said:

"For the record, Nigeria has never experienced a much peaceful time as compare to when Buratai was chief of army staff since the rampage of Boko Haram had begun.

"Nigeria is still battling insurgency even with the change of Service Chiefs that most Nigerians had clamoured for. And was that the solution? Has that changed anything?"

The Task Ahead For the Retired General

Reeling out challenges that might be faced by the retired general, Adie said it is expected the Buratai succeeds in his duty as a non-career Nigerian ambassador to the Benin Republic.

He said Buratai must work towards tackling issues regarding the border closure and trade relations which would soon be resolved.

Adie said:

"Several businessmen and women have been clamouring over the closure of the Nigeria-Benin Republic border and have explained how the border closure has affected their business."

"We can boldly say to you all that have faith in Buratai as all issues regarding the border closure and trade relations will soon be resolved."

"Nigeria’s lost revenue to the Benin Republic has been a troubling issue to the country. It goes without saying that no nation can survive without its foreign exchange earnings and Nigeria is in no way an exception."

In a Facebook post, the special adviser to the president on electronic media, Bashir Ahmad said Buratai, has been appointed as Nigeria's new ambassador to the Benin Republic.

Also, Legit.ng reported that a youth group had condemned an alleged instigation of a campaign of calumny against the past service chiefs.

The Congress of Progressive Yoruba Youths (CPYY) said attacked by some paid agents against the past service chiefs is uncalled for.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The group further commended President Buhari for nominating the service chiefs as non-career ambassadors to Nigeria after meritoriously serving the nation.

Meanwhile, General Buratai had said he would not respond to various criticisms channelled towards his person by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the call for a probe against his activities while serving as Nigeria's chief of army staff needs no response.

According to Buratai he is not a politician and thus cannot give any reply to the PDP.

Source: Legit