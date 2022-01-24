The Bayelsa state commissioner for Industry, trade and investment, Federal Otokito, is still in the kidnappers den

The gunmen are insisting that, until the detained father of their camp leader is freed by the police, they won't release the commissioner

Meanwhile, Otokito was kidnapped on Thursday from his residence at Otuokpoti community in the Ogbia LGA of the state

Bayelsa state- The abductors of the Bayelsa state commissioner for industry, trade and investment, Mr Federal Otokito, have reached out to the paramount ruler of his Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers were said to demand the release of their father in police custody before the commissioner regains freedom, Daily Trust reports.

They were said to have kidnapped Otokito for opposing their plan to set up an illegal crude oil refinery in the community’s forest. Photo credit: Bayelsa State Government

How it happened

Otokito’s abductors, believed to be operators of an illegal crude oil refinery, also known as ‘Kpofire’, had stormed his residence in the community on Thursday night, January 20, and grabbed him from his bedroom at gunpoint into a waiting speedboat at the waterside and sped away.

