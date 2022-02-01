The national reconciliation committee set up to resolve the crises rocking APC in several states has failed to complete its task

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress has shown no signs of abating even as the national reconciliation committee set up to resolve the crises in several states has failed to complete its task, effectively putting the February 26 date for the national convention in doubt.

The reconciliation committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, which was inaugurated on September 15, 2021, on Monday, demanded one more week to attend to pending petitions submitted by aggrieved members.

The national reconciliation committee set up to resolve the crises rocking APC in several states has failed to complete its task.



But an APC governor, who confided in one of our correspondents, said he and his colleagues would not support postponement of the convention despite the demand of the panel for a one-week extension.

The Adamu committee was expected to resolve the crises resulting from the ward, local government and state congresses across the country.

Based on the APC’s timetable, the Adamu-led committee was expected to submit its report on Monday, for the party to adopt it on Tuesday and then go ahead to inaugurate legitimate state executives on Thursday.

The party is expected to commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices on February 14, 2022, while all accompanying documents must be completed on or before February 19, 2022. Sub-committees would be unveiled on February 19, 2022, while screening of all aspirants vying for national offices would hold between February 20 and 22, 2022 to be followed by screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise on February 23, 2022.

The accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention will be conducted between February 24 and 25, 2022 ahead of February 26 date of the convention.

However, the party’s schedule of activities may have to be altered going by the failure of the reconciliation to submit its full report.

The Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Senator Adamu, who said the committee was still receiving petitions, requested one more week to attend to the pending petitions.

He stated, “In all as of yesterday (Sunday), we had received 47 petitions, and you may wish to know that even this morning, people were waiting for us to submit their petitions. We had promised Nigerians that we would do justice as humanly possible to everybody who is aggrieved through fair hearing, and this is what we are doing.

“We had to come today to submit this interim because we are acting as boys’ scouts. A good scout obeys before complaints. So, we have been asked as of this morning to submit the report. We have submitted our interim report. As we said when presenting the report, there is still work to be done. Reconciliation is a work in progress. And we cannot pretend that we have taken care of every little thing that has come before us, but by the time the final report is ready, we will be able to give you the actual report.

“As of today, we still have petitions coming in. People are still trooping in to come and see us, and we cannot, in all fairness, stop them. Reconciliation is a work in progress. Nobody will tell you that political conflicts are based on ego in some cases, sometimes perception; none of us has control over that. Nobody has. So, we cannot stop them from bringing their petitions, but the first ones we get, we will do what we can to recommend to the party.”

He explained that when the committee finally submitted its report, it would be up to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC caretaker committee to impose sanctions on members who kicked against reconciliation efforts.

In his remarks, Buni said the party was well-positioned for victory in the forthcoming elections.

