The Save Nigeria Movement has dismissed the presidential ambition of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim

The group also alleged that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike is funding Anyim's presidential ambition

The rights group further alleged that the Rivers governor is also backing two of his colleagues as alternatives to Anyim

FCT, Abuja - A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has kicked against the presidential ambition of the former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka who addressed a press briefing on Monday, January 10, also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike ahead of 2023, alleging that Wike is working towards imposing a president of Igbo or northern origin.

The group alleged that Governor Wike is funding Anyim's presidential bid. Photo credit: Anyim Pius Anyim

Source: Facebook

The group warned Nigerians to be wary of Wike and Anyim, accusing the duo of working solely for their selfish reasons ahead of the polls.

The group also enjoined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the conviction of politicians facing charges of corrupt practices in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking on Wike's alleged plans for 2023, Semaka said:

“With Anyim, he wants to be chief of staff. With either Tambuwal or Bala, he desires a vice presidential post. Wike just wants to be in control. He wants to dictate the political pace for Nigeria.

“Why are Nigerians and particularly Rivers people not asking questions. The other time Wike donated a whopping N500 million to Sokoto state. Over what? For what? Has Wike solved all Rivers' problems? Why waste the resources of Rivers state when there is so much yet to be done.”

Speaking on Anyim, Semaka said:

“He is not qualified by any standard to lead Nigeria. Anyim is the least qualified person from Ndigbo to be in the saddle of this country's seat of power.

“Anyim is running away from the raging ocean surge of justice and can only clutch by any weak branch in the name of contesting the presidency.

“Anyim's democratic credential is poor. The trio of Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi, and Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu should tell Nigerians about their experiences in the hands of Anyim.”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

Meanwhile, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

In a related development, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng