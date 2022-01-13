Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, has declared that he would run for president in the next general election

Momodu, who defected to the PDP some weeks ago, disclosed this in Abuja during a visit to the national chairman of the party, Iyiorchia Ayu

The presidential hopeful later held a closed-door meeting with Ayu and some stakeholders of the party

FCT, Abuja - Popular media mogul and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Thursday, January 13, arrived at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to declare his ambition to contest for presidency in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Momodu met with the national chairman of the PDP, Iyiorchia Ayu, to make his ambition known to the party.

Dele Momodu declares interest to run for the 2023 presidency. Credit: Nnenna Ibeh.

Source: Original

Dressed in an agbada and a cap, Momodu handed over his letter of interest to contest for the presidency to the PDP chairman.

As at the filing this report, Momodu is in a closed-door meeting with the PDP chairman.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dele Momodu meets PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu at the party secretariat, Abuja. Credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Hopes are high at the party's secretariat which is littered with members and security operatives.

Dele Momodu reveals what Atiku told him about 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar challenged him about the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that Momodu who announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 29, met with the former vice president at the opposition party's national convention at the Eagle Square on Saturday, October 30.

The former presidential candidate opened up on his Instagram page what he and Atiku discussed ahead of the 2023 election.

Sources say Atiku will declare his presidential ambition soon

In a related report, there were indications that a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku is getting ready to make his 2023 ambition public.

A PDP chieftain who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the ex-vice president will declare his intention to run for the presidency no later than the first quarter of 2022.

The PDP source who preferred to remain anonymous stated that among the party's aspirants, Atiku is outstanding and has a much better chance of victory during the election.

Advising other aspirants to wait for another time, the source claimed that Atiku's profile ranks high locally and internationally and that he is the sort of politician any party will be glad to have in its fold.

Source: Legit.ng