The Independent National Electoral Commission is fully prepared to conduct the FCT Area Council elections

The elections have been slated to take place in all the area council in the FCT on Saturday, February 12

INEC has said that it has lined up several activities that would help engage its officials ahead of the election

As preparation for the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 12, continues, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured residents of its readiness.

The Punch reports that the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is fully prepared for the tasks ahead.

Yakubu made the declaration while addressing officers of the FCT INEC's office in Abuja, during the commission's on-the-spot assessment on the level of preparedness for the election.

He said that INEC has done everything within its mandate to ensure an improvement of its credibility during the election.

Yakubu admonished all staff of the commission to ensure that the set standard of conducting an election in the country is maintained.

He said:

"The FCT Area Council elections 2022 will not lower the bar. If anything, you will see enhanced conduct of credible elections in the Federal Capital.”

INEC activities for FCT elections

Leadership reports that Yakubu while speaking on the activities mapped out by INEC ahead of the scheduled FCT area council elections in Abuja, said there would series of programs.

He said there would be a visit to the wards by officials to engage with all the electoral officers and their staff for the preparation process.

He added that all the sensitive materials for the elections would be customized based on the number of constituencies and parties fielding candidates.

Yakubu said:

“We have 475 candidates nominated by the 17 political parties competing for 68 positions. We have already published the names of the candidates by constituencies.

"The sensitive materials have also been customized by the number of parties participating."

