A special assistant to the president on social media, Lauretta Onochie's nomination as INEC commissioner has been turned down by the Senate

President had written the Senate to confirm Onochie and five others as the INEC commissioners ahead of the 2023 election

The Senate, however, confirmed five persons and rejected Onochie base on what it called the violation of the Federal Character principle

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian Senate has said that the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, was rejected because of her partisanship and breach of federal character principle.

The Punch reports that this was contained in a statement titled, ‘Senate confirms five nominees as INEC commissioners, rejects Lauretta Onochie’, by the special assistant (press) to Senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday, July 13.

Senate has explained why Onochie was rejected as INEC commissioner. Credit: Lauretta Onochie.

Legit.ng gathered that the statement quoted the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), as saying that the committee also received several petitions against the nomination of Onochie.

According to him, the petitions against Onochie were against the backdrop that her involvement in politics and alleged membership of a political party

Onochie's nomination violates the Federal Character principle

Vanguard also reports that he explained further that her nomination violated the Federal Character Principle as there is already a serving national electoral commissioner from Delta state, Mary Agbamuche-Mbu, who was screened and confirmed by the 8th Senate.

Gaya said:

“In the case of Ms. Lauretta Onochie’s, having studied her curriculum vitae and other relevant documents, followed by exhaustive interaction around the petitions against her nomination which she responded to accordingly, including attesting that she is not a registered member of any political party."

The lawmaker further stated that the committee bound by the provisions of section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amendment) on Federal Character principle, refused to recommend Onochie for confirmation.

