INEC has sent a strong signal to politicians vying for the nations most exalted seat, the presidency in 2023

The commission stated that regarding the 2023 campaigns, politicians bank accounts would be seriously monitored so also funding

The electoral body also noted that teams would be in place to monitor the movement of money on election days to check vote-buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has sent a strong message to politicians and political parties, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission has vowed to beam its searchlight on politicians and political parties in a bid to track the sources of funds for their campaigns, Vanguard reports.

Ahead of the 2023 election, INEC has promised to follow the law strictly. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this at an event organised by The Electoral Forum in Abuja on Friday, January 21, also said the electoral umpire would also monitor the movement of money on election days to help tackle vote-buying at polling units, Daily Trust added.

Represented by Prof. Ajayi Kunle, who is INEC’s National Commissioner in-charge of party monitoring committee, Mahmood said;

“We are going to establish finance monitoring teams and they will be among the electorate but they (politicians and political parties) won’t know."

