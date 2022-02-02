The Independent National Electoral Commission has cleared 17 political parties ahead of the Ekiti governorship election

INEC also debarred a political party - the Boot Party - for failure to adhere to laid down rules on the commission's timetable and schedules for the election

According to INEC, it did not monitor the Boot Party's primary election for the selection of its candidate for the Ekiti governorship poll

As preparations for June 18, 2022, Ekiti governorship election continue, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday, February 1, announced its rejection of the outcome of the Boot Party's primary election.

The commission in a recent announcement said the manner in which the party conducted its primary election to elect the candidate for the Ekiti state governorship poll is not acceptable.

INEC cleared 17 parties and debarred one ahead of the Ekiti governorship election

Source: Original

The Punch reports that the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu while speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting in Abuja said Boot Part would not be nominating any candidate for the forthcoming election.

According to Yakubu, the process of the party's primary election for the governorship poll was not monitored by INEC as provided by law.

Yakubu said while the period earmarked for parties' primary elections ended on January 29, all political parties served the commission notices for their activities and election of candidates for the Ekiti poll.

Clearing and monitoring of political parties

Channels Television reports that Yakubu, however, added that only one political party adopted a direct method of electing its candidate while 16 others opted for the indirect primary method.

He said:

"However, from our field report, the Boot Party did not hold its primary election at any venue known to and monitored by the commission.

Yakubu further warned all the political parties ready to participate in the Ekiti poll to ensure they strictly adhere to the INEC's timelines for activities which he said are firm and fixed as no violation would be tolerated.

